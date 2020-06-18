Tamil Nadu is all set to roll back its relaxations provided in COVID-19 lockdown from tomorrow, June 19 in Chennai and three adjacent districts. These relaxations have been in effect from June 1. The strict lockown will see almost total lockdown in these regions with only essential services being allowed and essential shops to remain open from 6.00 am to 2.00 pm.

The announcement regarding the lockdown in Chennai, and three neighbouring districts – Kancheepuram, Chengalpattu and Tiruvallur was made by the Chief Minister Edappadi Palaniswami on June 15 to curb the rising number of COVID-19 cases.

Areas that fall under Greater Chennai Police limits, Tiruvallur, Gummidipoondi, Ponneri, Minjur, Poonamallee, Ekkadu, Cholavaram, Chengalpet, Maraimalai Nagar, Nandivaram-Guduvanchery, Kattankulathur would face the lockdown.

According to a report from The New Indian Express, a few relaxations have been provided in a notice released on Wednesday. The list of what’s allowed and what’s not allowed according to the latest update is as follows:

What’s allowed from June 19 to 30:

Vegetables, grocery stores and fuel outlets would be open from 6.00 am to 2.00 pm throughout the lockdown except on Sundays when they will remain closed.

Milk and medicine shops will remaining open throughout the lockdown. Milk and drinking water vehicle will also be permitted

Autos, taxis and private vehicles allowed to ferry passengers from railway stations and airports, and for emergency medical services.

Local government offices and essential services like revenue and disaster management, police, electricity and water departments, and treasuries would remain open.

Bank headquarters can remain open with minimal staff.

Bank branches with minimal staff may function from June 20 to June 26 from 10 am to 2 pm for cash transactions relating to distributors and retail dealers of essential items like petroleum products and LPG. No direct service to public is permitted.

Takeaways from restaurants between 6.00 am and 8.00 pm will remain in service as well as deliveries by food aggregators, Amma canteens and community kitchens run by local bodies.

Seaports will be permitted to handle cargo for essential commodities, medical equipment and other medical services with minimum staff.

Permission to staff working in petrol bunks provided they carry id cards, delivery of LPG cylinders allowed.

Telecom and IT companies need to procure e-pass for personnel who would be required to come to the office during the lockdown.

What’s not allowed from June 19 to 30:

Malls and retail showrooms

Cabs, taxis, autos for any other purpose other than listed above.

Salons, barbershops and beauty parlours.

Bus services.

Theatres, gymnasiums, swimming pool, restaurants (until June 8), bars, and auditoriums.

Religious places.

Educational institutions including schools, colleges, and coaching centres.

Metro and suburban train services.

Hotels and other hospitality services.

The remaining zones apart from the Chennai and adjoining districts will continue to have restrictions in place as mentioned in this report. All the containment zones will remain under strict lockdown rules and all the relaxations do not apply to such zones.

Tamil Nadu is the second most affect state in terms of COVID-19 cases with the figures crossing the 50,000 mark on Wednesday and more than 570 deaths. Chennai region has more than 35,000 cases with more than 450 deaths until Thursday.