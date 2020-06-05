Rajasthan will take a cautious approach with regard to opening up from COVID-19 lockdown. The state government will remove restrictions in inter-state and state-wide movement of goods and people. Moreover, government and offices can start functioning in full capacity. However, the rest of the restrictions will still be in place.

The state government guidelines state that bus, taxi, cab, auto or cycle rickshaw are permitted ensuring proper sanitisation of seats, reports Hindustan Times. Government buses will still not run until further notice.

All the lockdown restrictions will remain in the containment zones until June 30. The nighttime curfew will remain in force from 9.00 pm till 5.00 am and only essential services will be allowed to be carried during the curfew times.

Restaurants, malls, religious places have been placed in the list of activities not allowed, even though centre’s guidelines have allowed these activities. The government has allowed shops to open including shops/stalls selling food items as long as they maintain proper COVID-19 precautions.

Rajasthan Unlock 1.0: What’s allowed to open

Markets will be allowed to open until 9.00 pm.



Government offices.

Private offices can start function but work from home should be encouraged.



Travel within the state will be allowed without any need to procure passes.



Shops, stalls, that’s selling food items with all COVID-19 precautions.

Rajasthan Unlock 1.0: What will remain closed: