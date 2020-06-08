Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will be declaring the 10th and 12th board exam results before August 15th, according to Union HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal. The result for both the classes will be declared within a few days gap, reports Times of India.

The board will conduct the Class 12th exams for the remaining subjects and class 10th exams for the students from Northeast Delhi from July 1 to July 15. The evaluation process for the exams already conducted is underway and result will be declared within a month’s time after finishing the pending exams.

The minister also said that the CBSE schools might open in the month of August. The government will assess the situation in August and start preparing for the opening of schools, adds the report. The minister also said that the universities will also start their session in August.

CBSE had postponed all the examinations scheduled after March 18th for class 10th and 12th due to the COVID-19 lockdown. To make up for the lost time, the board had announced that it will be conducting examinations for 29 subjects instead of the remaining 41 subjects.

The board has cancelled the 10th class exam for the remaining subjects except for the students from Northeast Delhi. The region had experienced violent protests in the month of February and the board had to cancel a few subjects in the region.