Maharashtra state’s ‘Mission Begin Again’ will allow for the third set of relaxation from COVID-19 lockdown from today, June 8. As reported earlier, offices can start opening with 10% strength from today in the state. BEST Undertaking has also released a list of 86 bus services that will start functioning for passengers from today.

BEST buses will allow 30 passengers at a time with 25 sitting and maximum 5 standing. The BEST buses will service government and private employees and self-employed persons. More services will begin in the future and the frequency of services will be increased if the demand increases, reports Times of India.

Newspaper publication and delivery were allowed to begin from Sunday and restrictions on movement within Mumbai Metropolitan regions were removed.

Maharashtra Lockdown 5.0: What’s allowed from June 8:

Private offices can resume functioning with no more than 10% strength. Offices choosing to open will have to train their employees on COVID-19 precautions so that vulnerable group can be protected against the disease.

BEST buses will resume services with 86 routes to start functioning from today. Of these 86 services, 5 bus services are for destinations beyond Mumbai and 81 will service within Mumbai. No more than 30 passengers (25 sitting and 5 standing) allowed at a time in a bus. Usage of mask is highly recommended

List of BEST Bus Services resuming from June 8

BEST Bus Service: Who is allowed:

Government employees

Private employees traveling to and from offices

People engaged in essential services

Medical professional

Self-employed personnel

The first set of relaxation came into effect on June 3 when the government allowed outdoor activities in open spaces like parks, beaches, promenades. In the second set of relaxation on June 5, markets and shops (except in malls) were allowed to start functioning.

These relaxations will not be applicable to containment zones as demarcated by municipal authorities. Containment zones will carry out services which are essential in nature which includes movement for medical emergencies, supply of essential goods, and shops selling essential goods.