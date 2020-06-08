Gujarat Secondary And Higher Secondary Education Board (GSHSEB) will be declaring the SSC or 10th board examination result for 2020 tomorrow. June 9, according to the Times of India. All the students who had appeared for the exam can check the result on the official website, gseb.org, after 8.00 am.

The examination result has been delayed this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic and the lockdown to curb its spread which delayed the evaluation process. The examination for the 10th class was conducted in the month of March and now the result will be coming out tomorrow. More than 10 lakh students have appeared for the exam.

In 2019. the SSC result came out on May 21. The students had scored a pass percentage for this class was 66.97% in 2019. The board has already declared the HSC Science stream result on May 17. The result for the Arts and Commerce stream is expected to come out in the first half of June month.

How to check GSEB 10th/SSC result:

Visit the GSEB official website. Select the relevant group and enter the six-digit seat number and click on ‘Go’. The result will be displayed which can be printed out if required.

Earlier reports had suggested that board will be declaring the SSC result in the month of May itself; however, the later reports had suggested that the result will be coming out in the first half of June.