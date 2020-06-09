7.08 am: Both NDTV and Times of India have reported the result is out. The result booklet has not been updated yet on the website.

7.07 am: GSEB has declared the SSC result, according to several reports. The students can now check the result on the official website, gseb.org.

7.02 am: The result is expected now in less than an hour’s time.

6:52 am: GSEB has the propensity to announce the result a few minutes before 8.00 am. Officially, the result is supposed to be announced at 8.00 am.

6:51 am: The HSC Science stream result was declared on May 17; however, the Arts and Commerce stream results are yet to be announced. They are expected to be declared before June 15, according to reports.

How to check GSEB 10th/SSC result:

  1. Visit the GSEB official website.
  2. Select the relevant group and enter the six-digit seat number and click on ‘Go’.
  3. The result will be displayed which can be printed out if required.

6:50 am: In 2019, the result was declared on May 21. The pass percentage that year stood at 66.97%.

6:48 am: More than 10 lakh students have appeared for the exam which was conducted in the month of March. The evaluation process was delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic and lockdown.

6.47 am: The result will be hosted at GSEB’s official website, gseb.org where students can feed their roll number to get the result once it is declared.

6.45 am: Students who had appeared for the exam should be ready with their roll numbers to check the result.

6.44 am: GSEB is all set to declare the 10th or SSC exam results for 2020 at 8.00 am.