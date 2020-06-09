Odisha government released a set of guidelines for Unlock 1.0. The state has chosen to take a cautious approach to come out from the COVID-19 lockdown. The state has decided to keep the 7.00 pm to 5.00 am curfew and religious places will remain shut until June 30.

The state has witness an increase in the number of COVID-19 cases over the past few weeks and thus has decided not to implement all the central government relaxation guidelines.

Malls and restaurants will remain closed until June 30, reports theFederal.com. Restaurants can run for takeaways and home delivery. Hotels can run at 30% capacity.

The bus services in the state have resumed passenger services with services being offered by OSRTC and ECoR. A total number of 66 bus routes have stared operating connecting 22 towns, reports Moneycontrol.com. No standing passengers will be allowed in the buses and all passengers would need to wear a mask.

Odisha Unlock 1.0: What’s allowed from June 8

Markets will be allowed to open until 7.00 pm.



Restaurants and hotels will be allowed home delivery and takeaway of food.

OSRTC and ECoR bus services have partially resumed.

Hotels with 30% capacity.



Odisha Unlock 1.0: What will remain closed:

All religious places

Restaurants and malls

International air travel

Swimming pool and gymnasiums

Education institutions including schools, colleges, and coaching centres

Cinema halls, theatres, auditoriums, entertainment parks, and bars

Assembly for religious, cultural, recreation, political, academic, or sports purposes



The containment zones will strictly implement the lockdown measures as recommended by the central government with only essential services being allowed inside the zone. The lockdown for containment zones will remain in place until June 30.