Visvesvaraya Technological University (VTU) has declared result for BE/BTech 1st to 8th semester examination for all regions on June 9, 2020. All the students who had appeared for the exam can check the official website, results.vtu.ac.in.

VTU had conducted the BE and BTech exams for all semesters in the month of January and February and the results have been declared now. All the students who are not satisfied with the marks given can apply for revaluation, details of which will be released soon.

How to check VTU BE/BTech result: