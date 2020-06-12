AP 2020 Inter 2 results to be announced in few minutes; check at bie.ap.gov.in and manabadi.com
The result is expected to come out at 4.00 pm, according to various sources on the official websites.
Board of Intermediate Education, Andhra Pradesh (BIEAP) will be declaring the 2020 IPE Intermediate II examination result today at 4.00 pm. The result can be accessed on the official websites, bie.ap.gov.in. The result can also be accessed at manabadi.com.
It was reported on June 11 that the result will be declared today on the official websites. The exams were scheduled to be conducted in the month of March but two papers had to be postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic and the lockdown. The exams were conducted in the first week of June.
How to check AP Inter exam results:
- Visit the BIEAP official website.
- Once the result is declared, links to check them will get activated. Click on them.
- Click on the relevant year and course.
- Enter the roll number and submit.
- The result will be displayed.
In 2019, the board had declared the intermediate examination result on April 12. So this year the result has been delayed by at least 2 months. The combined pass percentage for Inter I and Inter II last year was 61.94% in which girls had received a better pass percentage than boys. Krishna district had registered the best pass percentage with 89%.
Live updates
3.13 pm: The result was declared on April 12 in the previous year. The combined pass percentage for Inter 1 and Inter 2 stood at 61.94% in 2019.
3.12 pm: The exams were scheduled to be conducted from March 5 to March 23 but two papers had to be postponed due to the COVID-19 lockdown. The exams were conducted in the first week of June.
3.10 pm: The result can be accessed on various websites - bie.ap.gov.in and manabadi.com.
3.08 pm: Students are suggested to be ready with their hall ticket number so that they can access the result once it is declared.
3.07 pm: BIEAP will be declaring the 2nd Intermediate examination result in a few minutes on the official websites.