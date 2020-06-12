3.13 pm: The result was declared on April 12 in the previous year. The combined pass percentage for Inter 1 and Inter 2 stood at 61.94% in 2019.

3.12 pm: The exams were scheduled to be conducted from March 5 to March 23 but two papers had to be postponed due to the COVID-19 lockdown. The exams were conducted in the first week of June.

3.10 pm: The result can be accessed on various websites - bie.ap.gov.in and manabadi.com.

3.08 pm: Students are suggested to be ready with their hall ticket number so that they can access the result once it is declared.

3.07 pm: BIEAP will be declaring the 2nd Intermediate examination result in a few minutes on the official websites.