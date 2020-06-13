Central Selection Board of Constables (CSBC) has released the admit card for the PET exam for the recruitment of 2019 Bihar Home Guard Constable Driver today, June 13, 2020.

All the candidates who have cleared the written exam for the recruitment can download the PET admit card from the official website, csbc.bih.nic.in.

The PET exam is scheduled to be conducted from July 3 at Shaheed Rajendra Prasad Singh Higher Secondary School in Patna. The details of the exact date and time for an individual candidates will be mentioned on the admit card.

Here is the direct link to download the Bihar Home Guard Constable 2019 PET admit card.

The admit card notification with all the details of the PET exam can be accessed on this direct link.

The written examination result was declared on May 29, 2020 in which around 400 candidates have been selected to appear for the PET examination. The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 98 vacancies of Constable Driver.