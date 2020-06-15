Air Force Common Admission Test (AFCAT) 02/2020 application process will begin from today, June 15, on the official website. All the candidates who are interested in appear for the AFCAT 02/2020 examination can check the official notification and apply for the same at afcat.cdac.in.

The examination is being conducted for the batch commencing on July 2021. The vacancies including Short Service Commission (SSC) in Flying Branch and Permanent Commission (PC) and Short Service Commission (SSC) in Ground Duty (Technical and Non-Technical) Branches, and NCC Special Entry Scheme (For flying branch) and for Meteorology Entry.

The application process will begin today and will go on until July 14 on the official website.

Candidates apply for the Flying Branch must be between the age of 20 and 24 to be eligible to apply, and for Ground staff, the age range is 20 to 26. Candidates below 25 years of age must be unmarried at the time of commencement of the course.

A detailed notification is expected to be released along with the activation of the application link. The detailed notification will have information on the exam dates and centres, eligibility criteria, exam pattern and syllabus among other things.