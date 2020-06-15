Board of Secondary Education, Manipur (BOSEM) has declared the 10th class or HSLC results for the state today, June 15. The official website has not updated the result information; however, a third-party website, examresults.net, has already hosted the result. All the students can check the result on the website.

According to Indianexpress.com. the pass percentage for this year’s exam is 65.34% which is almost 10 percentage points lower compared to 2019 when the pass percentage was 74.69%. A total number of 38,664 students had appeared for the exam, adds the report.

Here is the direct link to check the BSEM 10th 2020 result.

The result will be available on bosem.in after 2.00 pm.

In 2020, the board had conducted the examination for HSLC in the months of February and March. Just like all other states, this year the result for the exam has been delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic and the resultant lockdown. In 2019, the result was declared on May 18 and this year it has been delayed by almost a month’s time.

How to check Manipur Class 10th HSLC result 2020