The Board of Secondary Education, Manipur (BSEM), has declared the 2019 Class 10th, locally known as HSLC result today on May 18th, 2019. The Manipur HSLC 2019 examination result are available at manresults.nic.in and indiaresults.com. Candidates who have appeared for the exam can check their scores online by using the roll number on the result page. Further, the results are also available at BSEM website - bsem.nic.in.

The overall pass percentage for Manipur HSLC 2019 is 74.69 percent. Boys have faired well compared to girl students in 2019. A total of 16,940 male students appeared for the exam and 13,370 have cleared the exam with pass percentage of 78.93 percent. The pass percentage for Female students is at 76.54 percent with 13,193 students having cleared the exam. The pass percentage for external students is at 36.52 percent and 42.66 percent for boys and girls respectively.

How to check Manipur Class 10th HSLC result 2019

Visit the Manipur results website. Click on HSLC exam result link available on the page. Alternatively here is the direct link to Manipur Class 10th results Enter the Roll Number and click on ‘Submit’. The result will be available and can be printed out for future reference

BSEM had conducted Manipur Class 10 Board exams from March 17 to April 4, 2019. More than 35 thousand candidates have appeared for the exam this year. Here is the direct link to check the results using the candidate roll number. The schools may collect the Certificate-cum-Mark-sheet of the HSLC Examination, 2019 from June 3rd onward. While the provisional Certificate-cum-Marksheet will be issued to the passed candidates from May 21st.

Candidates can apply for re-scrutinizing his/her the examined answer scripts online within 15 days of the date of declaration of results along with a fee of Rs. 1000 per subject. On the other hand, the Compartmental Examination for candidates who have failed in one subject only, will be held in the 1st week of July, 2019. For school-wise pass percentage for Manipur HSLC Examination, 2019 please click on this PDF link here.

Only recently, the board had announced the Class 12th exam result on May 8th. The Board had declared the 12th class result in which students had secured a pass percentage of 73.83 percent, Girls performed better than boys with a pass percentage of 77.41 percent compared to 70.14 percent. Noney district students scored the best pass percentage with 92.19percent of students clearing the exam with Thoubal district claiming the second spot with 83.14 percent.