Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education (TSBIE) will be releasing the Inter 1st and 2nd year results either today or tomorrow, reports NDTV. The result date is confirmed according to the report and will be released on the official website, tsbie.cgg.gov.in or results.cgg.gov.in.

Yesterday, it was reported that the result report will be presented to the Minister of Education P Sabitha Indra Reddy on Monday and after the approval, the results can be released. The result is now ready to be released and will come out either today or tomorrow.

NDTV reports that more than 9 6 lakh students have appeared for the Telangana state intermediate examination for both the 1st and 2nd year in 2020. The exams were initially scheduled to be conducted in March but two papers had to be postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic which were conducted in June.

How to check TSBIE 2020 Inter results:

Visit the official result website. Click on the link to check the result of the relevant exam. Enter the roll number and other required details. The result will be displayed.

TSBIE had declared the 2019 Intermediate results on April 18th. However, multiple discrepancies were noted in the result and a revised result was declared on May 27. At least 23 students who had failed the intermediate exam result declared in April died of suicide in the state in 2019.