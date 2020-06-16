Institute of Chartered Accountant of India (ICAI) in a notification released on June 15 stated that candidates who have registered to appear for the May 2020 CA examination will have an option to opt out of the exam. The decision was taken keeping in mind concerns of many candidates about appearing for the exam amidst the COVID-19 pandemic.

The notification said all the examination fees and exemptions availed for the May 2020 examination will be carried forward and shifted to the next examination cycle scheduled to be conducted in November.

The notification said that many students and candidates have expressed concerns and anxiety “regarding likelihood of spurt in COVID-19, availability of examination centre, students/centre in containment zone, social distancing and sanitization, availability of transport and accommodation facilities, loss of examination fee already paid and carry forward of exemption in case the student is not able to appear in the July 2020 examination.”

The exam which was initially scheduled to be conducted in May is now slated to be conducted from July 29 to August 16. The exam has been postponed twice already and the institute plans to go ahead with the examination in the month of July-August.

The notification also assured students who will be participating in the exam in July-August that all COVID-19 precautions will be taken by the institution at the exam centre. This includes thermal scanning, hands’ sanitization, wearing of masks, maintaining social distancing at all times, following Government guidelines, etc.

The detailed ICAI notification can be accessed in this link.