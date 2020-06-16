National Testing Agency (NTA) has decided to extend the application period for exams that had a deadline for June 15 for applying. The new deadline for applying to participate in these competitive exams is June 30, 2020.

The list of exams for which the deadline has been extended to June 30 are as follows:

Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) Ph.D. and OPENMAT (MBA) Entrance Examination-2020

Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR) AIEEA 2020

Jawaharlal Nehru University Entrance Examination (JNUEE)-2020

UGC-National Eligibility Test(UGC-NET)-June 2020

Joint CSIR-UGC NET Examination(CSIR-UGC NET)-June 2020

All India AYUSH Post Graduate Entrance Test (AIAPGET)-2020

The notification for the extension said, “In view of many requests and representations received from students and the hardships faced by them due to COVID-19 epidemic, the National Testing Agency (NTA) has further extended the last dates of submission of Online Application Forms for various Examinations to be conducted by the Agency.“

The remaining details including the exam dates, admit card details will be released separately on NTA’s official website, nta.ac.in. All the candidates can access the application extension notice in this direct link.