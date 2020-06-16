Jamia Milia Islamia University has scrapped the offline examination for final year students this year. The university has decided to go with the online examination as per the recommendations provided by the UGC, reports NDTV.

The university in a statement said that it is not viable to conduct face-to-face or open book examination amidst the rising COVID-19 cases in the country. The final year students will be assessed based “online examination/assessment ” using “different modes of evaluation like assignments, dissertations, vivas, objective types, etc,” adds the report.

Teachers will have the liberty to choose the kind of examinations as per their preference. It could include viva, objective examination, dissertation, assignment based on the course among others.

The decision to scrap the offline examination was taken in a standing committee meeting held on June 8, reports NDTV. The university said that the conduct of offline examination would have further compromised the well-being of the students due to the rising COVID-19 cases.

The report also adds that the Council has decided to hold the special examinations for students who did not appear for the odd semester examsin September or October along with the compartment examinations.