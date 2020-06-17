Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has released answer keys for the exams conducted for 2019 recruitment for various positions on June 16. All the candidates can check the answer keys for the exam on the official CBSE website, cbse.nic.in.

The recruitment exams for various positions including Assistant Secretary, Accountant, Junior Assistant, Junior Accountant, Junior Hindi Translator, IT Analyst, Senior Assistant, Assistant Secretary IT, and Stenographer were conducted from January 28 to January 31.

Here are the direct links for the 2019 CBSE recruitment answer keys:

The application process for recruitment of various CBSE positions was conducted from November 15, 2019 to December 23, 2019. The exams were conducted in the month of January and now the answer keys have been released.

How to check CBSE 2019 recruitment exam answer keys: