Tamil Nadu government has announced an extension of the lockdown to combat the spread of COVID-19 until June 30 in containment zones. The fifth phase of the lockdown or what’s being termed as Unlock 5.0 will see resumption of certain activities including partial operation of public transportation and offices getting a nod to open, partially or fully, depending on the region, reports Times of India.

The state government has divided the state into eight zones based on the severity of COVID-19 cases, reports TOI. Chennai, which falls under the 8th zone, will allow a partial resumption of offices and IT/ITES outside of the containment zones. IT/ITES companies can work at 20% strength, whereas other offices can work at 50% strength. All offices outside the Chennai metropolitan area can start functioning at 100% capacity.

TN Unlock 5.0: What is not allowed:

No congregation at religious places.

Metro and suburban train services

Hotels and other hospitality services

Education Institutions including schools, colleges, and coaching centres.

Shopping malls

Theatres, gymnasiums, swimming pool, restaurants (until June 8), bars, and auditoriums

No tourists allowed at Nilgiris, Kodaikanal, and Yercaud

TN Unlock 5.0: What is allowed in Chennai (Zone 8)

Operation of IT and ITES with 20% employees capped at 40

Other private firms can operate at 50% capacity

Retail showrooms barring malls can function with 50% employees and no more than 5 customers at a time

Restaurants from June 8 with 50% capacity and no AC

Tea shops, eateries, shops selling vegetables and groceries can function from 6.00 am to 8.00 pm

Cabs with maximum three passengers allowed within the zone without an e-pass.

Autos with maximum two passengers

Salons and beauty parlours can function but usage of AC is not allowed

TN Unlock 5.0: What is allowed in other zones:

Operation of Industrial Units, Offices, IT, and ITES with 100% capacity

Retail showrooms barring malls can function with 50% employees and no more than 5 customers at a time

Tea shops, eateries, shops selling vegetables and groceries can function from 6.00 am to 8.00 pm

Restaurants from June 8 with 50% capacity and no AC

Cabs with maximum of three passengers allowed within the zone without an e-pass.

Autos with maximum two passengers

TASMAC shops can open from 10.00 pm till 8.00 am

E-commerce services allowed for both essential and non-essential items

TN Unlock 5.0: Bus Services

The state government has allowed the state-run and private buses to function across the state except Chennai (Zone 8) and its neighbouring districts (Zones 7). Buses will run within the zone and will be not allowed to travel outside their zones without a valid pass. The buses will continue to charge usual fares and passengers will not require to obtain e-passes while travelling in buses. The buses are supposed to utilise no more than 60% seating capacity to maintain physical distancing.

Details of TN Unlock 5.0 Zones: