Navodaya Samiti is expected to declare the final result for the Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya Selection Test (JNVST 2020) for Class VI and Class IX admission test today, according to multiple reports. The result can be accessed from the official website, navodaya.gov.in.

JNVST conducts entrance test for admissions to class 6th and class 9th. The 2020 JNVST admission test for class 6th was conducted on January 11, 2020 and admission test for class 9th was conducted on February 8th.

The results have been delayed due to the COVID-19 lockdown. Earlier, the JNVST had reported that the results are at the final stage of prepration and approval and they will be published soon.

Meanwhile, the JNVST admission test for winter bound admission were scheduled for April 11 but were postponed due to the lockdown. The new dates will be communicated soon on the official website.

Once the result has been declared, they can also be accessed in the below mentioned websites: