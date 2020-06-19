All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) has declared the 2020 PG Entrance examination result today, June 19, 2020. All the candidates who had appeared for the examination can check the result on the official website, aiimsexams.org.

The list of candidates includes 8 times the total number of seats available in the AIIMS in the order of merit, says the notification. The result is the list of candidates who have been provisionally online seat allocation and counselling.

Here is the link for the AIIMS 2020 PG Entrance exam result.

The exam was conducted on June 11 in which around 40,000 candidates had appeared. Now the result has been declared in around 8 days after conducting the exam.

The exams had to be postponed due to the COVID-19 lockdown and there was a lot of controversies around the date of the exam as it was being conducted amidst the rising number of cases for COVID-19. A lot of doctors had complained that they could not appear for the exam due to having them to take care of COVID-19 cases. Apart from that, out-of-state centres were being allocated for students which made travelling difficult for such candidates due to the restricts in place.

How to check AIIMS 2020 PG Entrance result:

1. Visit the AIIMS exam official website.

2. Click on the link to check the PG Entrance result.

3. The PDF will contain the names of the candidates who have been provisionally admitted.