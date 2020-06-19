Navodaya Samiti has declared the final result for the Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya Selection Test (JNVST) 2020 for Class 6th Summer Bound and Class 9th lateral admission test today, June 19. The result can be accessed by the students and parents on the official website, navodaya.gov.in.

JNVST conducts entrance test for admissions to class 6th and for lateral entry for class 9th. The 2020 JNVST admission test for class 6th was conducted on January 11, 2020 and admission test for class 9th was conducted on February 8th, 2020.

Here are the direct links to check the JNVST 2020 admission result:

Meanwhile, the JNVST admission test for winter bound admission were scheduled for April 11 but were postponed due to the lockdown. The new dates will be communicated soon on the official website.

How to check JNVST 2020 admission result: