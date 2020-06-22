Uttar Pradesh 2020 B.Ed Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) will be conducted on July 29, according to NDTV. The exam this year is being conducted by University of Lucknow and was initially scheduled to be conducted on April 8. The exam had to be postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic and the resultant lockdown.

Lucknow University had also given students an option to change their examination centre due to the disruptions caused by the lockdown. The report from NDTV suggests that more than 1.1 lakh candidates have applied for centre change. The final decision on approval of change of centre lies with the university.

Chief Secretary Government of Uttar Pradesh, Rajendra Kumar Tiwari has instructed authorities to make all the necessary arrangements to conduct the exam smoothly for universities and B.Ed JEE.

All exam centres will be thoroughly sanitised before the exam and entrance of the centres will be equipped with hand sanitisers to avoid the entrance of the virus in the room, tweeted Tiwari.

उच्च शिक्षण संस्थानों में सत्र 2019-20 की परीक्षाएं सम्पन्न कराने हेतु एवं बी0एड-2020 की संयुक्त प्रवेश परीक्षा के आयोजन को सफल बनाने हेतु आवश्यक कार्यवाहियां सुनिश्चित कराई जाएं। — Chief Secretary,GoUP (@ChiefSecyUP) June 18, 2020

The exam will consist of two papers with first paper 100 objective questions with 50 questions for General Knowledge and 50 questions for Language (Hindi or English) for a total of 200 marks and for 3 hours’ duration. The second question will test candidates on General Aptitude and Subject Specialisation for 200 marks and 3-hour duration.

A total number of 16 universities/colleges will conduct their B.Ed course admission based on the entrance test. The list of the institutions can be accessed in this direct link.

After the result is declared, counselling session for admission will be conducted which tentatively will consist of three rounds. The details of the counselling can be accessed in this link.