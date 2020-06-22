Andhra Pradesh government is likely to conduct the recruitment examination for the position of Grama Sachivayalam in the month of August 2020. Times of India reports that a local outlet has said that the AP Panchayat Department has shared the schedule for August 9 to August 14 with the state government.

The final decision on the schedule lays in the hands of the state government. Once the government approves the schedule, decision on test centres will be taken within the month of June, adds the report.

The AP Grama Sachivalayam recruitment notification for 2020 was released in January 2020. A total number of 16,207 vacancies will be filled via the recruitment drive.

The AP Grama Sachivalayam will be filling up the vacancies for various posts such as Panchayat Secretary, VRO, MPEO, animal husbandry assistant, village fisheries, sericulture, horticulture, agriculture assistant, ANM, Electrical Assistant, Grameena Engineer, Welfare Assistant, Women Police Attendant, Digital Assistant in Andhra Pradesh and so on.

Candidates who have applied to appear for the exam are suggested to keep checking the official website, gramasachivalayam.ap.gov.in, for latest updates on the examination. The exam dates will be decided based on the COVID-19 situation.