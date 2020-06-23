After a closed-door meeting yesterday, June 22, between the Ministry of Human Resource Development Ministry, NTA, CBSE official and other stakeholders, the ministry remained tight-lipped on its decision regarding the future of CBSE, JEE Main, and NEET UG examinations.

CBSE is expected to provide an update about its exams to Supreme Court today and along with it an update on JEE Main and NEET UG might also be revealed separately today.

Yesterday, NDTV had reported that sources have revealed the ministry has taken a decision to cancel the CBSE exams for the remaining subjects this year. JEE Main (April) 2020 and NEET UG 2020 exams will be conducted but will be postponed from July to another future date.

Students and parents are suggested to wait for an official statement regarding the future of the exams. The above information is not an official statement, If the board cancels the exam, it is expected to also reveal the grading criteria today or in the near future.

A petition regarding cancelling the CBSE exam has been filed by a group of parents in the Supreme Court so as to not put the health of the students at risk.

CBSE had assured the court in the last hearing that a decision will be taken and informed to the court by June 23. The petition had asked the board to cancel the exam and evaluate students based on internal marks for the remaining subjects.

CBSE exams for the remaining subjects is scheduled to be conducted from July 1 to July 15. The JEE Main (April) 2020 exam will be conducted from July 18 to July 23, whereas NEET UG 2020 exams will be conducted on July 26.

Union HRD Minister had said before that the health and well-being of students is of utmost importance and all decisions will be taken keeping this factor in mind.

Various states including Maharashtra, Odisha, and Delhi have requested the centre to postpone the board examinations due to the rising COVID-19 cases. A board official had earlier informed the New Indian Express that the CBSE will go ahead and cancel the exam.