Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has released the new dates for examinations that were postponed due to the COVID-19 lockdown.

The Main exam for the 65th Combined Main Competitive Exam and 31st Judicial Services Preliminary exams will be conducted in the month of August 2020.

The 65th Combined Main (Written) exam will be conducted on August 4, August 5 and August 7. The notification for the same can be accessed in this direct link.

The 31st Bihar Judicial Services preliminary exam will be now be conducted on August 9. The notification for the same can be accessed in this direct link.

The remaining details and admit card for these exams will be issued in due course on the official website. Candidates are requested to keep checking the official website frequently for latest updates.