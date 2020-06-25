Assam 12th result: Assam HS result declared at ahsec.nic.in; get direct link here: Live Updates
According to reports, around 2.34 lakh students had appeared for the exam who are waiting for the result.
The Assam Class 12 or HS results for the Final Examination (Arts, Science and Commerce) 2020 has been declared today at around 9.00 am. Students can check the official websites, ahsec.nic.in and resultsassam.nic.in for their Assam 12th result.
Abhinash Kalita from Science stream scored 97.2% and topped the merit list. Krishna Maheshwari topped the Commerce stream with 94.2% and Pubali Deka topped the Arts stream with 96.2%.
Here is the direct link to check the AHSEC 12th result.
Here is the stream-wise pass percentage for AHSEC 12th result this year: Science: 88.06%; Commerce: 88.18%; and Arts: 78.28%.
Apart from the AHSEC’s official website, students will also be able to check their Assam HSC results on third-party websites such as examresults.net and indiaresults.com, some of which even allow students to be notified when the results are declared.
In 2019, the result was declared on May 25 on the official websites. The students of Arts stream had managed to secure a pass percentage of 75.14%, whereas students from Commerce and Science stream secured a much better result with a pass percentage of 87.79% and 74.14%, respectively.
Live updates
9.48 am: The pass percentage for students from Arts stream is 78.28%.
9.36 am: Commerce students have scored a pass percentage of 88.18%. Science stream students have managed a pass percentage of 88.06%, reports Indianexpress.com
9.15 am: Indian Express also reports that the topper for the exam is Abhinash Kalita with 97.2%. He is from the Science stream. Krishna Maheshwari topped the Commerce stream with 94.2% and Pubali Deka scored 96.2% and topped the Arts stream
9.14 am: The result is also available at ‘Uplopbdho’ app.
9.12 am: AHSEC has declared the 12th or HS class result, according to India Express. The website is down for now.
9.11 am: In 2019. students of Arts stream had managed to secure a pass percentage of 75.14%, whereas students from Commerce and Science stream secured a much better result with a pass percentage of 87.79% and 74.14%, respectively
8.56 am: The result declaration was delayed this year due to the COVID-19 lockdown. In 2019, the result was declared on May 25
8.55 am: All the students should be ready with their hall ticket number to check the result when it is released.
8.54 am: The result for Assam 12th or HS examination for 2020 will be declared in some time.