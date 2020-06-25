National Institute of Fashion Technology (NIFT) has released the final result for the admission test conducted for admission to B.Des 2020 course. All the candidates who had appeared for the exam can check the result on the official website, nift.ac.in.

The institute has went ahead and declared the final admission result based on the written exam itself, thereby cancelling the second level of exam or what is called as situation test.

NIFT had conducted the entrance exam for admissions for the year 2020-21 on January 19th, 2020. Candidates could download the admit card to participate in the exam from January 1, 2020.

Here is the direct link to check the NIFT admission exam result.

NIFT conducts the entrance exam for courses offered at both UG and PG level. The results were announced in February. The second step of admission was scheduled in March but was postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

How to access NIFT 2020 B.Des admission result: