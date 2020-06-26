CBSE has postponed the CTET examination which was scheduled to be conducted on July 5. The exam was expected to be cancelled due to the rising COVID-19 pandemic cases but this is an official confirmation of the postponement.

Union HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal tweeted about the postponement sharing a notification released by the CBSE stating that the exam has been postponed. The new dates for the exam will be decided in the future when the situation is more conducive, adds the notification.

The notification said that candidates are suggested to visit the official website, ctet.nic.in, for more future updates regarding the exam. There were a lot of outlets suggesting that the admit card for the exam will be issued soon but there was always an air of suspcision over the exam. CBSE also cancelled the July 10th and 12th board exam yesterday along with ICSE.

CBSE conducts CTET examination to certify the eligibility for candidates to teach at schools affiliated with CBSE. The CTET exam consists of two papers in which Paper I certifies eligibility for Class I to Class VI and Paper II from Class VI to Class VIII. Candidates have an option to appear for either one of the papers or both the papers.