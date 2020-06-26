Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is all set to declare the 10th and 12th board examination results mid-July, according to NDTV. The report adds the Supreme Court has approved the assessment criteria submitted by the board.

The board had submitted to the court on Thursday that it will evaluate the students based on the exams already conducted and for subjects which are pending, internal marks and assessment will be used to grade the students.

For students who want to appear for the pending exams, a date will be announced later when the situation is conducive to hold the exams, says the report. The top court said that the board should notify the exam dates in such a way that it gives ample time to students to prepare for the exam.

CBSE yesterday informed the Court that it has decided to cancel the July 2020 exams for pending subjects which had been previously postponed due to the COVID-19 lockdown. The board will conduct the exam again for students who wish to appear for the same. Along with the decision, the board also submitted the assessment criteria which now the court has approved.

Students from Northeast Delhi who could appear in only two subjects will also be assessed on the same criteria. Northeast Delhi had experienced violent riots in February and the board had to cancel the exams in that region.

Along with the board exams, the CBSE has also decided to postpone the CTET July 2020 exams which were scheduled to be conducted on July 5th. The new dates for the exam will be announced in the future when the COVID-19 situation is under control.