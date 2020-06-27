Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Services Selection Commission (UPSSSC) has declared the 2019 Combined Lower Subordinate Competitive exam preliminary exam results on Friday, June 26. All the candidates who had appeared in the exam can check the result on the official website, upsssc.gov.in.

The result notification said that 15,335 candidates have cleared the exam. These candidates are now eligible to appear for the Main examination. The details of the Main exam will be released in the near future on the official website.

How to check UPSSSC 2019 exam result:

Visit the UPSSSC official website. Click on the link to check the result under the ‘News and Alerts’ section. Enter the log-in details and submit. The result will be displayed.

The preliminary exam was conducted from September 30 to October 1, 2019. The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 672 vacancies. The notification for the result can be accessed under the ‘Notice Board’ section of the official website.