Staff Selection Commission (SSC) is expected to declare the 2019 Combined Graduate Level (CGL) Tier I examination result today or tomorrow. The result, once declared, will be available on the official website of SSC, ssc.nic.in.

The SSC on June 8 had released a calendar in which it had mentioned that the JHT and CGL 2019 examination result will be coming out in the month of June. There was no specific date mentioned and thus the result can be expected soon on the website.

The result for the JHT 2019 examination was declared on June 16 and the result for the CGL is expected to be declared in the next few days.

The CGL recruitment process is being held to fill vacancies in 34 positions. The total number of vacancies will be informed at a later date. The Tier I examination was conducted in the month of March. Once the result is declare, all the successful candidates can appear for the Tier II exam scheduled to be conducted in October.

The Tier I and Tier II examinations are computer-based examination and the Tier III exam is a paper-pen exam. Tier IV exam is for Computer Proficiency Test/ Data Entry Skill Test (wherever applicable)/ Document Verification.