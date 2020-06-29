Kerala Education Department is expected to declare the SSLC or 10th result for 2020 tomorrow, June 30. The result date was reported on June 25 and it was also mentioned that along with the SSLC examination result, results for 2020 THSLC, SSLC (HI), THSLC (HI), and AHSLC will also be declared.

The SSLC or class 10th exam result will be available at the official websites of keralapareeksahabhavan.in, keralaresults.nic.in and prd.kerala.gov.in.

Kerala Education Director had informed about the date was result declared in the previous week. The exams were first scheduled to be held in the month of March; however, a few subjects had to be postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The exams for the remaining subjects was conducted from May 26 to May 30.

How to check Kerala SSLC result:

Visit the Kerala result official website. Click on the link to check the SSLC result. Enter the roll number and other details and submit. The result will be displayed.

As per reports, the evaluation process of the answer sheet had been completed last week and the board was ready to declare the result. In 2019, the result for the SSLC exam was declared on May 6, 2019, in which students had secured a pass percentage of 98.11% which was an improvement from 2018 when the pass percentage was 97.84%.