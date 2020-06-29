Karnataka Education Minister S Suresh Kumar said today that the Karnataka SSLC examination result will be declared in the last week of July, whereas the SSLC result will be declared in the first week of August, reports NDTV.

The minister said, according to the report, ““We are trying to get the SSLC results out by the first week of August. The PUC results will be out in the last week of July.”

The state has been conducting the SSLC exams amidst the rising COVID-19 cases in the state. The decision to conduct the exam was a step that was different than most other states and central boards who have decided on cancelling the exam and promoting students based on internal assesments.

According to Hindu at least four students who had appeared for the ongoing SSLC examination have tested positive for COVID-19, of which one student each from Gadag and Hassan district and two from Bagalkot district. KSEEB has decided to allow the peers who had attended the exam with these students to write the remaining exams provided all the precautions and safety protocols are followed, adds the report.

The SSLC exams are being conducted from June 25th and will go on until July 4, 2020. The exams were initially scheduled to be conducted from March 27 to April 9 but were postponed due to the COVID-19 lockdown.

The PUC exam in the state was conducted in March and one subject had to postponed due to the lockdown which was conducted in June. More than 8 lakh students appeared for the SSLC exam this year from the state and around 5.5 lakh attended the PUC exam.