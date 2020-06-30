Telangana State Council for Higher Education (TSCHE) and JNTU Hyderabad will not be issuing the TS EAMCET 2020 examination hall ticket today. Now the release of the hall ticket has been postponed by at least a day and will be released anywhere between July 1 to July 3.

All the candidates who have successfully registered to appear for the TS EAMCET 2020 examination can download the hall ticket, once it is released, from the official website, eacmet.tsche.ac.in.

EAMCET is an entrance exam conducted for admissions to undergraduate programmes for Engineering, Agriculture & Medical (Pharmacy, Veterinary etcetera) provided in the state of Telangana. The exam is scheduled to be conducted from July 6 to July 9 with first July 6, July 7 and July for Engineering and July 8 and July 9 for Agriculture and Medical.

The Telangana State Engineering, Agriculture & Medical (Pharmacy, Veterinary etc.,) Common Entrance Test-2020 (TS EAMCET-2020) is being conducted by Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University Hyderabad on behalf of Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE).

How to download TS EAMCET 2020 hall ticket: