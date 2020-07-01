Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) has postponed all 2020 CET examinations until further notice. This means that the TS EAMCET exam scheduled to be conducted from July 6 to July 9 is now postponed.

TSCHE conducts various entrance exams for admissions to various colleges and institutions in the state which includes TS EAMCET, TS LAWCET, TS EdCET, TS ECET, TS ICET, TS PGECET, and TS PECET.

The official notification said, “All TS Entrance tests are postponed until further notice.” There was no official reason give for the postponement but one can say that this is due to the rising number of COVID-19 cases across the country and also in Telangana.

All the candidates are requested to keep checking the official website, tsche,ac.in, for further details regarding the exams and any future updates. UGC is also expected to release their guidelines regarding conducting college and university exams today for the final year.

Telangana state has registered more than 16,300 cases of COVID-19 with more than 250 deaths registered until Tuesday. The nationwide figure crosses 5.85 lakh mark on Tuesday with the death toll crossing the 17,000 mark.