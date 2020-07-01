The Consortium of National Law University has once against postponed the CLAT 2020 examination. The exam is now set to be conducted on August 22. Moreover, the application process has been extended and will go on until July 10 on the official website, clat.ac.in or consortiumofnlus.ac.in.

The official website is down for now but remaining detail regarding the revised schedule is expected to be available in the next few days.

The decision of postponement was taken in view of the COVID-19 situation and the rising number of cases,. The CLAT 2020 has been postponed. The exam has been postponed multiple times. The exam was set to be conducted in the month of April which was then postponed for May 24th and now it has been postponed for June.

The Common Law Admission Test (CLAT) is a national level entrance exam for admissions to undergraduate (UG) and postgraduate (PG) law programmes offered by 22 National Law Universities around the country. CLAT is organized by the Consortium of National Law Universities consisting of the representative universities.

The eligibility to appear for the CLAT 2020 UG Entrance exam is that the candidate should have cleared the 10+2 examination with a minimum of 45% (40% for SC/ST). For PG Entrance exam, the candidate must have LL.B Degree or equivalent with a minimum of 50% (45% for SC/ST) of marks. There is no upper age limit to appear for the CLAT exam.

Candidates are advised to go through the official notification for more details on the exam pattern, eligibility, qualification, application process among others.