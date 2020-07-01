Uttar Pradesh Board of Madarsa Education (UPBME) has declared the result for the 2020 Madarsa board examination today, July 1. The result for the Alim, Fazil, Munshi, Maulvi, and Kalim exams has been announced today at 1.00 pm on the official website, madarsaboard.upsdc.gov.in.

Here is the direct link to check the UP Madarsa Board exam result.

According to a report on NDTV, more than 11.4 lakh candidates had appeared for the board exam conducted by UPBME this year. These students can access their results on the official website. The exams were conducted from February 19 to March 5, 2020.

How to access UP Madarsa Board 2020 result:

Visit the UP Madarsa Board website: madarsaboard.upsdc.gov.in Click on the ‘Annual Exam Result 2020’ link on the home page. Enter the roll number and other details that are required and submit. The result will be displayed.

This year the Madarsa Board exam results have been delayed due to the COVID-19 lockdown. In 2019, the result was declared on May 1, reports NDTV, and this year it’s 2 months late compared to last year.