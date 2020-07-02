SSC CGL 2019 Tier I result declared at ssc.nic.in; check for direct links
All the candidates who have cleared the Tier I are eligible to appear for the Tier II examination scheduled to be conducted in October.
Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released the result for the 2019 Combined Graduate Level (CGL) Tier I examination result on July 1. All the candidates who had appeared for the exam can check the result on the official website, ssc.nic.in.
A total number of 8951 candidates cleared the exam for Finance and Accounts, 19,391 for Statistics, and 125,279 for the non-specialised positions. All these candidates are now eligible to appear for the Tier-II examination which is scheduled to be conducted in October. The cut-off mark for all the categories have also been released in the result notification.
Here is the direct link to access the result notification.
Here are the direct links to check the results:
- List of candidates in Roll Number order provisionally qualified for the posts of A.A.Os in Tier-I for appearing in Tier-II and Tier-III Examinations (List-1)
- List of candidates in Roll Number order provisionally qualified for the post(s) of J.S.O. and/ or Statistical Investigator in Tier-I for appearing in Tier-II and Tier-III Examinations (List-2)
- List of candidates of Northern Region (NR) in Roll Number order provisionally qualified for all other posts in Tier-I for appearing in Tier-II and Tier-III Examinations (List-3)
- List of candidates of other than Northern Region (NR) in Roll Number order provisionally qualified for all other posts in Tier-I for appearing in Tier-II and Tier-III Examinations (List-3)
The 2019 CGL recruitment process is being held to fill vacancies in 34 positions. The total number of vacancies will be informed at a later date. The Tier I examination was conducted in the month of March. The Tier I and Tier II examinations are computer-based examination and the Tier III exam is a paper-pen exam. Tier IV exam is for Computer Proficiency Test/ Data Entry Skill Test (wherever applicable)/ Document Verification.