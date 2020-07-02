Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released the result for the 2019 Combined Graduate Level (CGL) Tier I examination result on July 1. All the candidates who had appeared for the exam can check the result on the official website, ssc.nic.in.

A total number of 8951 candidates cleared the exam for Finance and Accounts, 19,391 for Statistics, and 125,279 for the non-specialised positions. All these candidates are now eligible to appear for the Tier-II examination which is scheduled to be conducted in October. The cut-off mark for all the categories have also been released in the result notification.

Here is the direct link to access the result notification.

Here are the direct links to check the results:

The 2019 CGL recruitment process is being held to fill vacancies in 34 positions. The total number of vacancies will be informed at a later date. The Tier I examination was conducted in the month of March. The Tier I and Tier II examinations are computer-based examination and the Tier III exam is a paper-pen exam. Tier IV exam is for Computer Proficiency Test/ Data Entry Skill Test (wherever applicable)/ Document Verification.