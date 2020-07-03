Tripura 2020 Madhyamik: TBSE 10th result declared at tbresults.tripura.gov.in
The result for the 10th class can be accessed on multiple websites including tripuraresults.nic.in.
The Tripura Board of Secondary Education (TBSE) has declared the Madhyamik or 10th class results today, July 3, at around 9.45 am. Students can access the TBSE Madhyamik results on the board’s official website - tbse.in and tbresults.tripura.gov.in.
Tripura board students will also be able to check their result on the following websites:
www.tbse.in
www.tripura.nic.in
www.tripurainfo.com
www.tripuraresults.nic.in
www.tripurachronicle.in
Live updates
9.56 am: The pass percentage this year for Madhyamik exam is 69.49%, reports NDTV.
9.50 am: The result has been declared. Here is the direct link.
9.28 am: The result is expected soon on tbresults.tripura.gov.in. Currently, the website says, “Madhyamik Examination (10th Standard Examination)- Year 2020 (Not yet Announced)“
9.11 am: Seems like the result has been delayed. The link for the result has not been activated yet.
9.08 am: Two subjects were postponed due to the COVID-19 lockdown which were scheduled to be held in June but were cancelled.
9.00 am: The result is expected now at any moment. Students should be ready with their hall tickets.
8.53 am: The result was delayed this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic and lockdown.
8.52 am: In 2019, the Madhyamik result was declared on June 8 and the pass percentage was 64.6% which was 5 percentage points better than 2018.
8.46 am: Tripura Madhyamik or 10th class results will also be available through SMS. Students will be able to get their results by sending an SMS to 7738299899 - TBSE10 <Registration Number><Roll Number>.
8.43 am: All students should be prepared with their hall ticket numbers to check the result once it is declared.
8.42 am: Tripura Board of Secondary Education (TBSE) will be declaring the Madhyamik exam result in around 20 min.