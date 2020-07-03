9.56 am: The pass percentage this year for Madhyamik exam is 69.49%, reports NDTV.

9.50 am: The result has been declared. Here is the direct link.

9.28 am: The result is expected soon on tbresults.tripura.gov.in. Currently, the website says, “Madhyamik Examination (10th Standard Examination)- Year 2020 (Not yet Announced)“

9.11 am: Seems like the result has been delayed. The link for the result has not been activated yet.

9.08 am: Two subjects were postponed due to the COVID-19 lockdown which were scheduled to be held in June but were cancelled.

9.00 am: The result is expected now at any moment. Students should be ready with their hall tickets.

8.53 am: The result was delayed this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic and lockdown.

8.52 am: In 2019, the Madhyamik result was declared on June 8 and the pass percentage was 64.6% which was 5 percentage points better than 2018.

8.46 am: Tripura Madhyamik or 10th class results will also be available through SMS. Students will be able to get their results by sending an SMS to 7738299899 - TBSE10 <Registration Number><Roll Number>.

8.45 am: The result can be accessed on the official website, tbse.in. Apart from that, the result will also be available on various other websites as listed below:

www.tbse.in

www.tripura.nic.in

www.tripurainfo.com

www.tripuraresults.nic.in

www.tripurachronicle.in

8.43 am: All students should be prepared with their hall ticket numbers to check the result once it is declared.

8.42 am: Tripura Board of Secondary Education (TBSE) will be declaring the Madhyamik exam result in around 20 min.