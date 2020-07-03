Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) will conduct the Assistant Engineer preliminary exam from July 13 to July 17. The timetable for the examination was released on the official website, bpsc.bih.nic.in.

The detailed timetable can be accessed on the official website. The exam will be conducted on July 13, July 14, July 16 and July 17 with three sessions on each day. The exams will be conducted in Patna and details of the exam centre will be available on the admit card.

Here is the direct link to access the BPSC exam timetable.

The admit card for the exam will be released on July 8 and will be available on bpsc.bih.nic.in and onlinebpsc.bih.gov.in. Candidates are suggested to download the admit card from July 8 on these websites.