Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC) has declared the 2020 11th class examination result on Saturday, July 4, All the students who had appeared for the exam can check the result on the official website, jacresults.com.

The pass percentage for this year’s 11th exam was 95.53% with girls getting 95.61% and performing partially better than boys who got a pass percentage of 95.45%, reports NDTV.

Among the districts, Bokaro bagged the highest pass percentage with 97.47% and Chatra with 92.88% was on bottom of the list, adds the report.

Here is the direct link to check the JAC 11th result.

The exams were conducted in the month of March but the evaluation process was delayed due to the COVID-19 lockdown. The result for 10th and 12th board exam was expected in the first week of July but have been delayed.