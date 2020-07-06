Bihar Board will initiate the 2020 Intermediate admission application process from July 8, reports NDTV. The application process for the intermediate classes this year was initially scheduled to begin from July 1 but had been postponed.

Bihar Board conducts its admission to Intermediate classes through a centralised process via Online Facilitation System for Students (OFSS). The common prospectus for the admission was released on June 29. The common prospectus can be accessed on the official website, ofssbihar.in.

The OFSS system was set up by BSEB enable the students to take admission in Intermediate courses of Arts/Science/Commerce/Agriculture in different Colleges affiliated with BSEB in all 38 districts in the state of Bihar.

Students must have cleared the matriculation exam from any recognised board in India to be eligible to participate in the OFSS admission process. Students awaiting the result of their 10th exam can also fill the application form. The application fee to participate in the admission process is Rs. 300/‐.

Students can go through last year’s cut-off marks for various stages of admission to get an idea of the process. Students should also go through the prospectus to get more details on the admission process.