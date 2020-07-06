Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) will stop accepting applications for 020 National Defence Academy and Naval Academy (NDA/NA) II today, July 6, at 6.00 pm. All the candidates who are interested in appearing for the exam but have not applied yet can do so on the official website, upsconline.nic.in.

The notification for the UPSC NDA/NA (II) for 2020 was released on June 16 after a week’s delayed on June 16 on the official website, uspc.gov.in. The application process this year is for approximately 413 vacancies of which 370 is for NDA and 43 are for NA. The 370 vacancies for NDA include 08 for Army, 42 for Navy and 120 for Air Force (including 28 for ground Duties).

The candidates must be born between January 2, 2002 and not later than January 1, 2005 to be eligible to participate in the exam with relaxation for candidates from the reserved categories.

With regard to educational qualifications, for Army Wing of NDA, candidates must be 12th class pass. For Air Force and Naval Wings of National Defence Academy and for the 10+2 Cadet Entry Scheme at the Indian Naval Academy, candidates must be 12th class pass with Physics, Chemistry and Mathematics.

Here is the direct link to access NDA/NA 2020 (II) notification.

How to apply for UPSC NDA/NA 2020 exam: