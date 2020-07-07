Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) will activate the link for applicants of 2020 Civil Services Preliminary exam and Indian Forest Services to change their exam centre from today, July 7.

This is the first time the Commission will be giving this option as many candidates had requested the Commission for an option to change their centres due to the disruption caused by the COVID-19 lockdown.

The option to change the exam centre for the Civil Services and IFS 2020 preliminary exam participants will be activated in two phases. The first phase will be active from today until July 13 and the second phase will be activated from July 20 to July 24.

The link will get activated on the official website, upsc.gov.in or on upsconline.nic.in.

Both the exams are scheduled to be conducted on October 4, 2020 based on the revised calendar issued by the UPSC on June 5. The Commission had informed on July 1 that request to change of centre will be considered on first-come-first-serve basis and once the capacity for a centre is reached, the same will be frozen.

Moreover, the candidates will also get another chance to withdraw their applications from the Civil Services and IFS examinations. The link to withdraw the applications will be active from August 1 to August 6.

UPSC conducts the Civil Services examination for various positions including Indian police service (IPS), Indian Administrative Service (IAS), Indian Foreign Services (IFS), and Indian Revenue Services (IRS) among others.

The exam is conducted in three rounds which includes Preliminary, Main, and an Interview round. The 2020 Civil Services will be conducted to fill 796 positions and the notification for the same can be accessed in this direct link.