The Meghalaya HSSLC 2020 results will be announced by the Meghalaya Board of Secondary Education (MBOSE) on July 9, 2020. The results of Class 12 final exams will be uploaded on the official website of the board - mbose.in. The Meghalaya HSSLC 2020 results will be declared in the form of a result booklet by the board, reports NDTV.

Last year, the Meghalaya Class 12 results were declared on May 27, 2019, but this year it has been delayed due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. The MBOSE also had to postpone the Mathematics, Physical Education, and Statistics exams scheduled from March 23 to 25.

In a move to ensure social-distancing on the day of the results, MBOSE said it will not display the Meghalaya Class 12 2020 results offline at the board office.

“The whole result booklet can be downloaded from the MBOSE official website - mbose.in. There will be no display of results in MBOSE office, even in the examination centres due to the COVID-19 situation,” an official statement said.

MBOSE HSSLC 2020 results: How to check online

Students will be able to access their individual HSSLC results from the official website - megresults.nic.in. These are the instructions to check for individual results:

1. Go to megresults.nic.in

2. Click on the “Meghalaya 12th result 2020” link

3. Select stream (Science, Commerce, Vocational)

4. Enter roll number and other required information

5. Meghalaya 12th results 2020 will be displayed

Along with the official website, there are other private portals that will show the Meghalaya Class 12 results. Students, though, are advised to check their results from one of the official sources for authenticity, the NDTV report adds.

Meghalaya Class 12 2020 results: How to check offline

To get the Class 12 results offline using the SMS feature, candidates can send an SMS in the format described below:

1. For MBOSE HSSLC 2020 results (Science):

MBOSE12S<space>ROLLNUMBER - send it to 56263



2. For MBOSE HSSLC 2020 results (Arts/Vocational):

MBOSE12A<space>ROLLNUMBER - send it to 56263



3. For MBOSE HSSLC 2020 results (Commerce)

MBOSE12C<space>ROLLNUMBER - send it to 56263

Once the Meghalaya Class 12 results are declared, MBOSE is expected to announce the process to apply for re-evaluation of answer sheets, and supplementary exams or re-tests.