Kerala Department of Higher Secondary Education (DHSE) has postponed the Plus Two - higher secondary and vocational higher secondary - exam results which were to be announced by July 10, 2020. This is due to the coronavirus lockdown imposed in Thiruvananthapuram, reports TOI.

The TOI report quoted general education secretary A Shajahan saying, “we were planning to announce the higher secondary and vocational higher secondary results by July 10. But, the triple lockdown clamped on the city has led to a situation wherein officials cannot attend office throughout this week. We hope the results could be announced in the week that follows. The final decision on the date would be taken once the triple lockdown is lifted.”

Kerala education minister C Raveendranath on June 30 announced the Kerala SSLC 2020 results. The overall pass percentage of the Kerala SSLC 2020 results was 98.82%. The results were uploaded on the official website - keralaresults.nic.in.

The Kerala SSLC 2020 results were also available on the cloud-based portal of KITE - results.kite.kerala.gov.in and Saphalam app, the TOI report added.

How to check Kerala DHSE Plus Two 2020 results online (once declared):

1. Visit the official results website: keralaresults.nic.in

2. Click on the link of DHSE result 2020 or VHSE result 2020, whichever is relevant

3. Enter your roll number and date of birth and click on submit

4. Students will be able to see and download their results