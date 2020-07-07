The Master of Computer Application (MCA) course will now be of two years’ duration. It has so far been a three-year course. In the 545th meeting of the University Grant Commission (UGC) held in December 2019, the decision to reduce the course duration by one year was taken, reports NDTV. The new changes to the MCA programme will ensue from the 2020-21 academic session.

Students eligible to apply to the MCA course are the ones who have passed BCA/ Bachelor Degree in Computer Science Engineering or any equivalent degree or passed B.Sc./ B.Com./ B.A. with Mathematics at 10+2 level or at the graduation level (with additional bridge courses as per the norms of the concerned University). They should have obtained at least 55% marks (45% marks in case of students belonging to reserved category) in the qualifying exams.

The All India Council For Technical Education (AICTE) tweeted about the same as well:

According to the same NDTV report, the enrollment numbers in the MCA programme have been reducing. In 2019-20 the number of candidates for this course had reduced by 38,964 while comparing to the 2015-16 academic year.

The integrated MCA course is of five years’ duration and the students who have passed 10+2 exams with Mathematics/ Statistics/ Accountancy as compulsory subjects and have got at least 45% marks (40% marks in case of students belonging to reserved category) in the above subjects taken together are eligible to apply.

Universities and institutions hoping to run the MCA programme, must have a Massive Open Online Courses (MOOCs) facility centres and innovation laboratories. The classrooms must have provisions for LCD projectors, smart boards, internet connection, etc.