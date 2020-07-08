Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) will release the admit card for the Assistant Engineer preliminary exam today - July 8, 2020. The BPSC exams will be conducted from July 13 to 17. The admit card for the exams will be available on bpsc.bih.nic.in and onlinebpsc.bih.gov.in.

The timetable for the examination was released on the official website. The detailed timetable can be accessed on the official website. The exams will be conducted on July 13, July 14, July 16 and July 17 with three sessions on each day.

The exams will be conducted in Patna and details of the exam centre will be available on the admit card.

Here is the direct link to access the BPSC exam timetable.

Candidates should keep checking bpsc.bih.nic.in and onlinebpsc.bih.gov.in for the release of the admit card. They are suggested to download the admit card from July 8 on these websites.