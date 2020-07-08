Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC) will declare the 10th results today at 1 pm, reports NDTV. Once the results are declared, they can be accessed on the official websites - jacresults.com and jac.jharkhand.gov.in. The JAC 10th exams concluded as per schedule in February but the evaluation process got delayed due to the country-wide coronavirus lockdown.

The evaluation process began on May 28 following the protocols of social distancing at 67 centres in district headquarters across Jharkhand, the NDTV report adds. The JAC 10th results will also be available in private portals like indiaresults.com and examresults.net. But the students are advised to cross-check their results with the official websites for authentication.

In 2019, 70.77% of students qualified the JAC 10th exams. The Jharkhand 10th results were declared on May 18 last year.

How to check JAC 2020 10th results:

1. Visit the official websites - jacresults.com, jac.nic.in, and jac.jharkhand.gov.in

2. Click on the link for Jharkhand 10th results

3. Insert the roll numbers and other required details in the spaces provided

4. Submit and view the JAC 10th results